CPRI

Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2023: CPRI, TPR, BABA, WWW, XLP, XLY

August 10, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.4% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.8% recently.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was rallying by more than 57% after Tapestry (TPR) said it has agreed to acquire Capri in a deal valued at $8.5 billion. Capri shareholders will receive $57 per share in cash under the terms of the agreement.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 17.37 Chinese renminbi ($2.40) per diluted American depositary share, up from 11.73 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 14.46 renminbi.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was retreating by more than 21% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, down from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected $0.19.

