Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2023: BLNK, DIS, TPR, CPRI, YETI

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed.

In company news, Blink Charging (BLNK) shares fell 14% after the company said Wednesday it received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month requesting documents and other information since Jan. 1, 2020, pertaining to executive departures, related-party transactions, EV charging station numbers, and other matters.

Disney (DIS) shares rose 4.9%. The company missed revenue expectations and posted a drop in domestic paid subscribers to Disney+ but said segment growth in parks and experiences remained "healthy." Additionally, it plans to raise the price of its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services.

Tapestry (TPR) slumped 16%. The company agreed to buy Michael Kors and Versace parent company Capri (CPRI) in a deal worth $8.5 billion, creating a global luxury and fashion brand. Capri shares jumped 56%.

Yeti (YETI) shares surged 17% after the company lifted its full-year earnings outlook, despite taking a sales hit in Q2 from a voluntary recall of some products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.