Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2022: WWE,TTD,XMTR,PLBY

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.7%.

In company news, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was narrowly higher late in afternoon trading, easing from an early 1.9% advance to its highest share price since September 2019, after saying it does not believe $19.6 million in previously unrecorded payments made by former CEO Vince McMahon will have a material effect on the financial results for any single quarter in the past, although those "expenses would be material if recorded entirely in the second quarter of 2022." The company also said it likely will miss the deadline for filing its Q2 report but is expecting to file those results within the five-day extension period, according to a xregulatory filing last night.

Xometry (XMTR) rallied Wednesday, climbing almost 20%, after the specialty ecommerce company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.18 per share, improving on a $1.14 per share loss a year ago and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.32 per share adjusted loss. Revenue rose 88% to $95.6 million and also exceeding the $93.1 million analyst mean.

The Trade Desk (TTD) sped nearly 36% higher after the digital marketing company reported a 35% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, rising to $377 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $21.8 million. Its $0.20 per share adjusted profit for the June quarter also matched analyst estimates and the company is projecting at least $385 million in Q3 revenue compared with the $382.3 million Street view.

To the downside, PLBY Group (PLBY) dropped 16% after the pleasure and leisure products company reported a wider-than-expected net loss for its Q2 while net sales grew 31% over the same quarter last year to $65.4 million but also trailed Wall Street forecasts looking for $70.9 million in quarterly sales.

