Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TTD, XMTR, PLBY

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.7%.

In company news, The Trade Desk (TTD) sped nearly 37% higher after the digital marketing company reported a 35% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, rising to $377 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $21.8 million. Its $0.20 per share adjusted profit for the June quarter also matched analyst estimates and the company is projecting at least $385 million in Q3 revenue compared with the $382.3 million Street view.

Xometry (XMTR) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 24%, after the specialty ecommerce company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.18 per share, improving on a $1.14 per share loss a year ago and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.32 per share adjusted loss. Revenue rose 88% to $95.6 million and also exceeding the $93.1 million analyst mean.

PLBY Group (PLBY) dropped 18% after the pleasure and leisure products company reported a wider-than-expected net loss for its Q2 while net sales grew 31% over the same quarter last year to $65.4 million but also trailed Wall Street forecasts looking for $70.9 million in quarterly sales.

