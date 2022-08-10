Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2022: PLBY, JMIA, COCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.83% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 2%.

PLBY Group (PLBY) reported a Q2 diluted net loss of $0.18, compared with a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14. PLBY Group was down by nearly 20% recently.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) reported a Q2 total comprehensive loss of $71 million, as compared with a loss of $51.4 million a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $73.7 million. Jumia Technologies was recently advancing by more than 15%.

Vita Coco (COCO) reported Q2 earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, down from $0.15 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06. Vita Coco was 0.7% higher recently.

