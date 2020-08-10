Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2020: NKLA,RSG,MGM,FL

Consumer stocks were gaining in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.1% gain.

In company news, Nikola (NKLA) was nearly 20% higher after the zero-emissions vehicle company Monday said Republic Services (RSG) has placed an order for at least 2,500 of its electric trucks. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2023, the companies said, adding Republic could eventually double its order over time.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) was rising almost 12% in recent trading after IAC/InterActive (IAC) Monday said it has accumulated a 12% equity stake in MGM over the last few months, for a total of almost $1 billion, describing it as a "once-in-a-decade opportunity" to own a portion of a well-known brand with great potential to expand its online presence.

Foot Locker (FL) climbed 6.6% after the retailer Monday said its same-store sales increased by 18% during its Q2 ended Aug. 1, buoyed by strong customer demand. The sportswear company also is expecting to report non-GAAP Q2 net income in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share adjusted net loss.

