Markets
FL

Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2020: FL, SEAS, MAR, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer firms were mixed pre-bell Monday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.02% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently up 0.18%.

Foot Locker (FL) was climbing nearly 11% after saying same-store sales increased by 18% in the quarter ended Aug. 1, buoyed by strong customer demand for its product assortments. The sportswear company also said that it expects earnings per share of $0.66 to $0.70 on a non-GAAP basis in Q2. The Street is currently expecting an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share for the said period.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q2 GAAP loss of $1.68 per share that reversed last year's earnings of $0.64 per share. The period's loss was wider than the average loss estimate of $1.35 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Marriott International (MAR) was less than 1% higher even as it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.64 per share, compared with earnings of $1.56 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus for a loss of $0.41 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL SEAS MAR XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular