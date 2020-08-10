Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2020: FL, SEAS, MAR, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were mixed pre-bell Monday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.02% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently up 0.18%.

Foot Locker (FL) was climbing nearly 11% after saying same-store sales increased by 18% in the quarter ended Aug. 1, buoyed by strong customer demand for its product assortments. The sportswear company also said that it expects earnings per share of $0.66 to $0.70 on a non-GAAP basis in Q2. The Street is currently expecting an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share for the said period.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q2 GAAP loss of $1.68 per share that reversed last year's earnings of $0.64 per share. The period's loss was wider than the average loss estimate of $1.35 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Marriott International (MAR) was less than 1% higher even as it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.64 per share, compared with earnings of $1.56 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus for a loss of $0.41 per share.

