Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2023: PENN, GO, REYN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was marginally advancing and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3%.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) was gaining 20% in value after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47 per share. The company also signed an exclusive, 10-year US online sports betting agreement with Disney's (DIS) majority-owned ESPN.

Grocery Outlet (GO) was climbing 5% after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28.

