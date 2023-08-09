News & Insights

LOCO

Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2023: LOCO, WE, PENN, DIS, K

August 09, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 1.1%.

In company news, El Pollo Loco (LOCO) shares dropped 5.6% after the company said Wednesday its board adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan in response to Biglari Capital's "rapid and significant" accumulation of its stock.

WeWork (WE) shares slumped 40% after the company said late Tuesday "substantial doubt exists" about its ability to continue as a going concern because of its losses and projected cash needs, combined with increased member churn and liquidity levels.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) shares jumped 8.8% after the company said late Tuesday it signed an exclusive, 10-year US online sports betting agreement with Disney's (DIS) majority-owned ESPN. The company also reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings Wednesday, despite a dip in gaming revenue.

Kellogg (K) said Wednesday its snacking unit Kellanova is expected to report 2024 net sales of $13.4 billion to $13.6 billion after the separation of the company's North American cereal business is completed at the end of the year. Kellog shares rose 0.5%.

