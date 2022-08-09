Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%.

In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share, up from $1.62 a year ago and crushing the single-analyst estimate of $4.50. Revenue also exceeded the Street view. The packaging and printing company raised its FY22 profit forecast to between $19.50 and $21.50 per share, compared with the lone-analyst call looking for $18.40 per share.

Freshpet (FRPT) fell more than 15% after the dog-and-cat supplies company overnight reported a $0.45 per share Q2 net loss, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 per share loss, while net sales rose 34% year-over-year to $146 million, also missing the $147.9 million analyst estimate. The company projects around $575 million in FY22 sales compared with the $580.5 million Street view.

CarGurus (CARG) dropped over 23% after the online vehicle seller late Monday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. It also expects between $460 million to $490 million in FY22 revenue compared with analyst estimates looking for $555.6 million.

