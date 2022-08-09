Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NCLH, REYN, OLPX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.56% recently.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $1.14 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was down more than 7% recently.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) was slipping past 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13. Olaplex Holdings was over 1% lower recently.

