OLPX

Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2023: OLPX, CHGG, HIMS, XLP, XLY

August 08, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining by over 1%.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) was shedding more than 19% in value after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

Chegg (CHGG) was over 26% higher after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.37 a year earlier but still meeting the forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) was advancing by more than 15% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04.

