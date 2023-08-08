Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2023: DISH, SATS, FOX, NWL

Consumer stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 5 rose by 0.3% from a year earlier after a 0.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said that retailers offered summer items on clearance to shift inventories toward back-to-school merchandise and fall apparel. Tax holidays in a number of states supported sales.

In company news, Dish Network (DISH) and EchoStar (SATS) said Tuesday they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Dish shares jumped past 8%, and EchoStar was up 0.4%.

Fox (FOX) shares were up past 5% after the company on Tuesday logged higher fiscal Q4 earnings year over year that topped Wall Street's estimates and raised its dividend.

Newell Brands' (NWL) plan to shut down eight North American distribution centers is part of an ongoing "optimization project" the company announced earlier this year to improve cost structure and operating margins, a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to MT Newswires Monday afternoon. Newell Brands' shares were down 1.8%.

