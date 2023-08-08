Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2023: CPB, SOVO, DISH, SATS, FOX, NWL

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.9%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 5 gained 0.3% from a year earlier after a 0.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said that retailers offered summer items on clearance to shift inventories toward back-to-school merchandise and fall apparel.

In company news, Campbell Soup's (CPB) plan to buy Sovos Brands (SOVO) may put "pressure" on the former's stock price, but it is also an opportunity for Campbell Soup to "reshape" the stock's narrative, UBS said in a note to clients Monday. Campbell Soup shares were 2.3% lower in recent Tuesday trading.

Dish Network (DISH) and EchoStar (SATS) said Tuesday they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Dish stock was up over 9% in recent Tuesday trading and EchoStar was 1% higher.

Fox (FOX) shares were rising past 5% after the company on Tuesday posted higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and raised its dividend.

Newell Brands' (NWL) plan to shut down eight North American distribution centers is part of an ongoing "optimization project" the company announced earlier this year to improve cost structure and operating margins, a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to MT Newswires Monday afternoon. Newell Brands' shares were down 0.7% in recent Tuesday trading.

