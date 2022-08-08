Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2022: TSN, NUZE, THS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing early Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.53% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by over 2%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, down from $2.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.97.

NuZee (NUZE) was retreating by over 24% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares of its common stock at $0.82 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $3.4 million.

Treehouse Foods (THS) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13 per share. Treehouse Foods was up more than 6% recently.

