Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2022: TLRY,TLRY,RVLV,NUZE

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.0%.

In company news, Tilray Brands (TLRY) rose 7.6% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed chief financial officer Carl Merton saw his overall stake in the Canadian cannabis distributor grow to more than 258,400 shares after 23,089 restricted stock units previously awarded to him vested last week. Merton sold 12,238 shares on August 3 to cover his expected tax withholding costs for the additional shares, according to the filing.

Revolve Group (RVLV) gained 9.4% after Needham reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the the online fashion retailer on Monday but also cut its price target for Revolve shares by $20 to $40 each.

NuZee (NUZE) tumbled over 23% after the single-serve coffee and tea company priced a $3.4 million public offering of around 4.15 million shares at $0.82 apiece, or more than 26% under Friday's closing price.

