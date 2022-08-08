Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2022: AMZN,TLRY,TLRY,RVLV,NUZE

Consumer stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Monday slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) up 0.4%, giving back more than half of its midday advance.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) was 1.1% lower late in Monday trading amid reports it is looking to acquire 51% or more of Ecom Express, with Bloomberg saying the online retailer is offering between $500 million to $600 million for a majority stake in the Indian logistics company that already is a delivery partner for Amazon India.

NuZee (NUZE) tumbled over 24% after the single-serve coffee and tea company priced a $3.4 million public offering of around 4.15 million shares at $0.82 apiece, or more than 26% under Friday's closing price.

To the upside, Tilray Brands (TLRY) rose more than 10% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed chief financial officer Carl Merton saw his overall stake in the Canadian cannabis distributor grow to more than 258,400 shares after 23,089 restricted stock units previously awarded to him vested last week. Merton sold 12,238 shares on Aug. 3 to cover his expected tax withholding costs for the additional shares, according to the filing.

Revolve Group (RVLV) gained nearly 10% after Needham reiterated its buy rating for the the online fashion retailer but also cut its price target by $20, to $40 per share.

