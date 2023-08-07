Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2023: YELL, TSN, FRGI, LAUR

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In company news, Yellow (YELL) shares fell 29% after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the weekend amid mounting debt and labor issues with the International Brotherhood of Teamster's union.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down 4.2% after the meat producer posted weaker-than-expected fiscal Q3 results hit by declines in chicken and pork prices. The company also expects full-year sales to be at the lower end of its guidance range.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) said Monday it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by a unit of Authentic Restaurant Brands for $8.50 per share in cash. Fiesta shares added 6.5%.

Laureate Education (LAUR) shares rose 4.9% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and raised its price target to $17 from $15.

