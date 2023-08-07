News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2023: TSN, THS, FRPT, XLY, XLP

August 07, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.3% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.1%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was nearly 9% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, down from $1.94 a year earlier. Sales for the quarter ended July 1 were $13.14 billion, compared with $13.50 billion a year earlier.

Treehouse Foods (THS) was advancing more than 2% after the company posted higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales in addition to lifting its 2023 revenue outlook.

Freshpet (FRPT) reported a Q2 net loss of $0.35 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.42. Freshpet was 1% lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

