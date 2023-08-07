Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2023: TSN, FRGI, LAUR

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down almost 6% after the meat producer posted weaker-than-expected fiscal Q3 results hit by declines in chicken and pork prices. The company also expects full-year sales to be at the lower end of its guidance range.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) said Monday it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by a unit of Authentic Restaurant Brands for $8.50 per share in cash. Fiesta shares added almost 7%.

Laureate Education (LAUR) shares rose past 5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $17 from $15.

