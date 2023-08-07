News & Insights

Markets
TSN

Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2023: TSN, FRGI, LAUR

August 07, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, Tyson Foods (TSN) shares were down almost 6% after the meat producer posted weaker-than-expected fiscal Q3 results hit by declines in chicken and pork prices. The company also expects full-year sales to be at the lower end of its guidance range.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) said Monday it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by a unit of Authentic Restaurant Brands for $8.50 per share in cash. Fiesta shares added almost 7%.

Laureate Education (LAUR) shares rose past 5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $17 from $15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSN
FRGI
LAUR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.