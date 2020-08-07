Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2020: TRUE,PENN,UBER

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.2% decline.

In company news, TrueCar (TRUE) surged 30% after the vehicle e-commerce company late Thursday reported a surprise Q2 adjusted profit and also announced plans to sell its ALG car pricing-analytics subsidiary to JD Power for $135 million. The buyers will pay $112.5 million in cash at closing and TrueCar also is eligible for up to $22.5 million in additional compensation based on ALG reaching certain revenue performance levels in 2021 and 2022.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 8% after CEO Jay Snowden said in a CNBC interview the gaming industry recovered well during Q2, with all but two of its 41 US casino properties re-opening during the quarter following pandemic-related shutdowns earlier in the year. Snowden also said its revenue should be close to year-ago levels, explaining casinos "very rarely" exceed 50% of their capacity so post-pandemic restrictions are unlikely to curtail business.

Uber Technologies (UBER) slid 5.6% after the ride-hailing company Thursday night reported a Q2 net loss of $1.02 a share, paring a $4.72 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.88 per share net loss. Revenue fell over 29% from year-ago levels but topped Street views.

