Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2020: CNDT, SSRM, TDS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

Conduent (CNDT) soared more than 77% during premarket trading. The company posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.12, compared with $0.13 a year earlier, but beating the Capital IQ forecast of a loss of $0.05 per share.

SSR Mining (SSRM) was down more than 7%. The company swung to Q2 adjusted loss of $0.02 per basic share from adjusted earnings of $0.15 per basic share a year earlier.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) dropped 1% after posting Q2 EPS attributable to shareholders of $0.56, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.