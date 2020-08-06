Consumer Sector Update for 08/06/2020: VIAC,VIACA,BIGC,CVNA,AVLR

Consumer stocks were mixed in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF sliding 0.1% lower while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was pushing out to a nearly 0.6% gain.

In company news, ViacomCBS (VIAC,VIACA) was 3.5% higher after the television studio and broadcasting company reported above-consensus Q2 financial results and also announced the launch of a new, premium streaming service outside the US. The yet-unnamed service should be available internationally early in 2021, the company said, and will feature programming from its Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime cable networks as well as its existing CBS All Access streaming service and also include movies from its Paramount studios.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) soared again on Thursday, rising as much as 44% and adding to a 201% first-day gain that followed the Australian e-commerce platform company late Tuesday pricing a $164.4 million initial public offering of 6.85 million shares at $24 each, topping its expected range of $21 to $23 per share. BIGC was up 37% around midday.

Carvana (CVNA) sprinted almost 28% higher on Thursday, earlier touching a new all-time high of $214.85 a share after Wedbush raised its price target for the company's shares by $45 to $170 apiece and also reiterated its neutral stock rating. The upbeat analyst action followed the vehicle e-commerce company late Wednesday reporting a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss although revenue for the June quarter narrowly missed the consensus call.

Among decliners, Avalara (AVLR) slipped over 3% after the sales-tax services company for retailers late Wednesday priced a $500 million public offering of more than 3.9 million common shares at $127 apiece, or 4.8% under its last closing price. The company also provided underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to 590,551 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

