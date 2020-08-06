Consumer Sector Update for 08/06/2020: FRGI, ELF, PZZA, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer firms were declining premarket Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were trading 0.30% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were slipping by 0.54% recently.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) was gaining more than 18%. The company reported Wednesday a Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, compared with non-GAAP earnings of $0.21 per share a year earlier.

E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) was up more than 10%. The company Wednesday reported adjusted EPS of $0.17 for fiscal Q1 ended June 30, higher than the prior-year adjusted EPS of $0.14. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.04.

Papa John's International (PZZA) was down more than 3% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share compared with $0.16 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.49.

