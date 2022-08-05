Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2022: LESL,IRBT,AMZN,BYND

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.7%.

In company news, Leslie's (LESL) slid 5.3% after the pool and spa supplies company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.68 per share, excluding one-time items, improving on a $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Net sales for the three months ended July 2 also lagged analyst estimates and the company cut its FY22 profit and sales forecasts below Wall Street views.

iRobot (IRBT) jumped more than 19% after the household products company Friday agreed to a $1.7 billion buyout offer from online retailer Amazon.com (AMZN), which will pay $61 in cash for each iRobot share, representing a 22% premium over Thursday's closing price. Amazon shares were 1.2% lower this afternoon.

Beyond Meat (BYND) added over 23% after overnight saying it was paring about 4% of its workforce in response to consumers cutting back on their purchases of the company's plant-based protein substitutes and buying lower-cost animal meats. The company said the job cuts are expected to generate about $8 million in annualized savings, excluding around $1 million in severance and separation costs during its Q3.

