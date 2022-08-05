Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2022: LESL,BYND, DKNG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.79% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 1%.

Leslie's (LESL) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.68, up from $0.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74. Leslie's was recently down more than 13%.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was down over 4% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $1.53 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.31 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.14.

DraftKings (DKNG) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.29 per share, compared with a $0.26 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.68 per share. DraftKings was recently advancing by more than 7%.

