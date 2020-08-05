Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2020: WWE,DIS,MNST,ENR

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.2% gain.

Stocks moving on news include World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rising over 2% after Wednesday naming Nick Khan, the former co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency, as its new president and chief revenue officer. WWE was a Khan client during his tenure at CAA, where he helped negotiate a large increase in the company's domestic media rights agreement during his tenure. He also previously launched the Sports Media department at International Creative Management.

Walt Disney (DIS) raced 8.6% higher after the mass media and entertainment conglomerate late Tuesday surprised Wall Street by posting non-GAAP net income of $0.08 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, down from a $1.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q3 net loss of $0.67 per share, excluding one-time items.

Monster Beverage (MNST) rose more than 6% after JPMorgan increased its price target by $7 to $84 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock.

Among decliners, Energizer Holdings (ENR) fell almost 15% on Wednesday after the company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.50 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, up from $0.37 per share during the prior-year period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the battery producer to earn $0.59 per share, excluding one-time items. The company also is projecting adjusted FY20 net income in a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, trailing the $2.80 a share Street view.

