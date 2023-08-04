Consumer Sector Update for 08/04/2023: TUP, EXR, XPO

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.8%.

In company news, Tupperware Brands (TUP) shares jumped 49% after the company said it finalized a debt restructuring agreement with lenders, covering extended maturity for certain debt facilities and the amendment of certain debt obligations.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) shares were more than 10% lower on Friday after the company the day before reported Q2 core funds from operations of $2.06 per diluted share, down from $2.13 last year.

XPO Logistics (XPO) was advancing by more than 4% after it posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.71, down from $1.14 a year earlier. The result topped the $0.61 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

