Consumer Sector Update for 08/04/2023: SHAK, TUP, EXR, XPO

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, Shake Shack (SHAK) shares rose 5.6% after analysts raised the burger chain's price targets following higher Q2 revenue.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) shares jumped 36% after the company said it finalized a debt restructuring agreement with lenders, covering extended maturity for certain debt facilities and the amendment of certain debt obligations.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) shares fell 10% after the company on Thursday reported Q2 core funds from operations of $2.06 per diluted share, down from $2.13 last year.

XPO Logistics (XPO) was advancing 4% after the company's Q2 adjusted EPS topped estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.