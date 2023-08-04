News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/04/2023: DKNG, AMZN, FND, XLP, XLY

August 04, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising past 2%.

DraftKings (DKNG) was rising over 12% in value after it swung to Q2 adjusted earnings and posted higher revenue in addition to lifting its 2023 revenue guidance.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was advancing more than 9% after it overnight swung to Q2 earnings and reported higher net sales for the quarter ended June 30.

Floor & Decor (FND) was falling past 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings late Thursday of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $0.76 per share a year earlier. The company also lowered its fiscal 2023 outlook.

