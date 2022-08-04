Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/04/2022: YETI, BABA, QSR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

YETI Holdings (YETI) was slipping past 14% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, down from $0.68 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $0.68.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 11.73 renminbi ($1.75) per diluted American depositary share, down from 16.60 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast 10.50 renminbi per share. Alibaba Group was nearly 7% higher recently.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was rallying by nearly 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.73.

YETI BABA QSR XLP XLY

