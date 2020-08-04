Consumer Sector Update for 08/04/2020: CAR,IAA,FRPT,F

Consumer stocks extended their afternoon gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.5% advance.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) was hanging on for a 0.2% gain in late trade after car-rental company said it has priced a $350 million private placement of 5.75% senior notes maturing in July 2027 at 92% of their face value. The company is expecting use the net proceeds to redeem $100 million of its outstanding 5.50% senior notes due 2023 and with the remaining funds slated for general corporate purposes.

Among gainers, IAA (IAA) was almost 5% higher after the vehicle auction company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.27 per share, slipping from a $0.44 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue declined 19% compared with year-ago levels, falling to $296.8 million but also topping the $257.8 million analyst mean.

Freshpet (FRPT) rose 4% after the dog- and cat-food seller reported Q2 breakeven results per share, reversing its $0.16 per share net loss during the year-ago period and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share for the June quarter. Net sales increased 33.1% over year-ago levels, rising to $80 million, also exceeding the $77.1 million Street view. The company also raised its FY20 sales forecast above analyst projections.

Ford (F) added 2.4% after the automaker Tuesday said chief operating officer Jim Farley has been tapped to succeed Jim Hackett as its new chief executive and president, effective on Oct. 1 when Hackett retires. Farley also was named to the Ford board of directors.

