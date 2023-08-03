Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2023: ETSY, BUD, CLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping by 0.4%.

Etsy (ETSY) was shedding over 9% in value after it reported Q2 net income of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was up more than 2% after it reported Q2 underlying earnings of $0.72 per share, down from $0.73 a year earlier but beating the $0.69 forecast from four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Clorox (CLX) was advancing by over 7% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.67 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.18 normalized.

