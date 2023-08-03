News & Insights

Markets
COKE

Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2023: COKE, W, ETSY

August 03, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) shares jumped almost 16% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $18.43 per basic share, up from $11.97 a year earlier.

Wayfair (W) shares gained 19% after the company posted an unexpected Q2 profit and was upgraded by Wells Fargo and Gordon Haskett.

Etsy (ETSY) fell almost 13% after it reported Q2 net income of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.51 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COKE
W
ETSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.