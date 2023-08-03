Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2023: AEO, COKE, W, ETSY

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares rose 3% after the firm said it now expects fiscal Q2 revenue to be flat, up from its previous guidance of a low-single-digit drop.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) shares jumped almost almost 13% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $18.43 per basic share, up from $11.97 a year earlier.

Wayfair (W) shares gained nearly 17% after the company posted an unexpected Q2 profit and was upgraded by Wells Fargo and Gordon Haskett.

Etsy (ETSY) fell almost 14% after it reported Q2 net income of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.51 a year earlier.

