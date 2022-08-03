Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2022: MTCH,SBUX,TUP,TRC

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.7%.

In company news, Match Group (MTCH) declined over 17% after the online-dating company swung to a surprise Q2 net loss of $0.11 per share, reversing a $0.46 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and missing Street expectations for a $0.53 per share profit. The company also missed analyst projections with its revenue for the three months ended June 30 and guided Q3 revenue well under the Capital IQ consensus for the current quarter.

Tejon Ranch (TRC) declined 3.8% after the agri-business company Wednesday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing an $0.11 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the single-analyst call expecting a $0.02 per share net loss. Revenue fell 39.8% year-over-year to $10.9 million, also trailing the lone-analyst call looking for $12.4 million in Q2 revenue.

To the upside, Starbucks (SBUX) gained nearly 5% after the coffee shop chain reported non-GAAP net income of $0.84 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended July 3, down compared with an adjusted profit of $0.99 per share during the year-ago period but still topping analyst estimates by $0.06 per share. Net sales increased 8.7% to $8.15 billion, also edging past the $8.13 billion Street view.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) jumped out to a more than 32% advance on Wednesday after the homegoods company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income from continuing operations of $0.41 per share, down from $0.90 per share during the year-ago but still nearly doubling market expectations for a $0.22 per share adjusted profit. Net sales fell 18.3% to $340.4 million during the three months ended June 25 but also exceeded the $321.4 million Street view.

