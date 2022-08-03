Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2022: LL, BERY, EVRI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by over 1%.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) was slipping past 14% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.36 a year ago, while in line with analyst estimates. Everi Holdings was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.