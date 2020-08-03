Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/03/2020: ADT, GOOG, GOOGL, NIO, CLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were climbing pre-bell Monday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.5% higher, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently climbing by 0.57%.

ADT (ADT) was surging past 68% amid a strategic partnership with Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which will see the Alphabet unit invest $450 million in the smart home products maker.

Nio (NIO) was up more than 4% after saying it delivered 3,533 vehicles in July, up 322.1% from the same month last year.

Clorox Co. (CLX) was down more than 2% even after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.41 per share, up from $1.88 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.99.

