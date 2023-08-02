Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2023: SBUX, FTDR, SHOO

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In company news, Starbucks (SBUX) posted higher fiscal Q3 results, but sales missed market estimates and operating costs widened. The shares were rising nearly 2%.

Frontdoor (FTDR) shares were adding more than 6% after the home-services company posted higher Q2 results and raised its full-year 2023 revenue outlook.

Steven Madden (SHOO) reported Q2 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46. The company's shares were up 4.4%.

