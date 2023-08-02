Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2023: LTRY, FTDR, SBUX, DRVN

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.7%.

In company news, Lottery.com (LTRY) shares doubled. The company said Wednesday it obtained a $50 million credit facility with United Capital Investment London, and it has regained compliance with a Nasdaq listing requirement.

Driven Brands (DRVN) shares plunged 43% after the automotive-services company reported lower Q2 earnings and cut fiscal 2023 forecasts.

Frontdoor (FTDR) shares rose 5.3% after the home-services company posted higher Q2 results and raised its full-year 2023 revenue outlook.

Starbucks (SBUX) posted higher fiscal Q3 results, but sales missed market estimates and operating costs widened. The shares were rising 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.