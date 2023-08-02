Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2023: COLM, YUM, KHC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% lower and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down more than 1%.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) was down over 6% after saying it now expects full-year 2023 earnings of $4.40 to $4.65 per diluted share, compared with $5.15 to $5.40 anticipated earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.57.

Yum! Brands (YUM) reported Q2 revenue of $1.69 billion, compared with $1.64 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.74 billion. Yum! Brands was slipping past 2% in premarket activity.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $6.72 billion, compared with $6.55 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz was 0.6% lower pre-bell.

