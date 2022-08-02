Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2022: UBER,MAR,OTLY

Consumer stocks were slightly down in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) off 0.3%.

In company news, Uber Technologies (UBER) was rolling to a nearly 18% gain after the ride-hailing company reported a 105% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $8.07 billion, breezing past the $7.37 billion analyst mean.

Marriott International (MAR) was 0.2% lower, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the hotel chain reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.80 per share, up from $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the $1.55 per share analyst mean.

Oatly Group (OTLY) declined nearly 13% after the plant-based beverage company said its Q2 loss widened compared with year-ago levels and it also slashed its FY22 revenue outlook. The company is now expecting FY22 revenue in a range of $800 million to $830 million, down its prior forecast expecting $880 million to $920 million and trailing the $880.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.