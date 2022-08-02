Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2022: IGT, COTY, MAR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 1% lower recently.

International Game Technology (IGT) was over 2% higher as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.57, up from $0.32 a year earlier.

Coty (COTY) said it has formed a partnership with the Ant Group for the use of Alipay+ to expand the company's travel retail business. Coty was down over 1% recently.

Marriott International (MAR) was almost 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $1.56.

