Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2022: CZR,UBER,MAR,OTLY

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sliding 0.2%, giving back a midday advance.

In company news, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) climbed 6.6% after Tuesday saying its Caesars Sportsbook sports wagering mobile app is now available for download in Wyoming. The app also is integrated with the company's Caesars Rewards customer loyalty program, it said.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was rolling to a nearly 19% gain after the ride-hailing company reported a 105% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $8.07 billion, breezing past the $7.37 billion analyst mean.

Marriott International (MAR) was 0.8% lower, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the hotel chain reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.80 per share, up from $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the $1.55 per share analyst mean.

Oatly Group (OTLY) declined 17% after the plant-based beverage company said its Q2 loss widened compared with year-ago levels and it also slashed its FY22 revenue outlook. The company is now expecting FY22 revenue in a range of $800 million to $830 million, down its prior forecast expecting $880 million to $920 million and trailing the $880.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.