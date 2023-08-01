Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2023: UBER, NCLH, MAR, SMFL

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended July 29 rose 0.1% from a year earlier after a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in the previous week. Redbook noted that sales tax holidays in some states helped boost traffic and add to revenue at the end of the usual transitional month of July.

In company news, Uber (UBER) swung to Q2 earnings supported by higher bookings, but the company's revenue trailed market expectations. Uber shares fell 6%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) slumped 12% after the company said it expects Q3 adjusted EPS of about $0.70, while analysts polled by Capital IQ project $0.79.

Marriott (MAR) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results as travel demand and the re-opening of China post-COVID-19 helped buoy occupancy and average daily rates, prompting the hotelier to raise its full-year outlook. The shares rose 1.4%.

Smart for Life (SMFL) shares rose 2% after the firm said it will implement a 1-for-3 reverse stock split to keep its compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing and to support acquisition financings.

