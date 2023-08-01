News & Insights

Markets
NCLH

Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2023: NCLH, SYY, MO, XLP, XLY

August 01, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.5%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was slipping past 10% after saying it expects Q3 adjusted EPS of about $0.70. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.79.

Sysco (SYY) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $1.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33.

Altria Group (MO) was 0.4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCLH
SYY
MO
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.