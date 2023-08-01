Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2023: NCLH, SYY, MO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.5%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was slipping past 10% after saying it expects Q3 adjusted EPS of about $0.70. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.79.

Sysco (SYY) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $1.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33.

Altria Group (MO) was 0.4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.30.

