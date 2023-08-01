Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2023: NCLH

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 0.1% from a year earlier in the week ended July 29 after a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in the previous week. Redbook noted that sales tax holidays in some states helped boost traffic and add to sales at the end of the usual transitional month of July.

In company news, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) slumped 13% after the company said it expects Q3 adjusted EPS of about $0.70, while analysts polled by Capital IQ project $0.79.

Marriott (MAR) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results on Tuesday as travel demand and the re-opening of China post-COVID-19 helped buoy occupancy and average daily rates, prompting the hotelier to sweeten its full-year outlook. The company's shares rose 1.9%.

Smart for Life (SMFL) shares jumped 6.4% after it said Tuesday it would implement a 1-for-3 reverse stock split to keep its compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing and to support acquisition financings.

