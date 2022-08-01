Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLP, XLY, PEP, CELH, RCL, BABA

Consumer stocks were rising in early afternoon trading Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) gaining 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advancing 1.2%.

In company news, PepsiCo (PEP) will invest $550 million for an estimated 8.5% ownership stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH) as part of a long-term distribution deal between the companies. PepsiCo shares gained more than 1%, while Celsius advanced over 13%.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) fell about 9% after it launched an offering of up to $900 million in senior convertible notes due 2025. The cruise operator said initial buyers could buy an additional $135 million in convertible notes.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was marginally lower after saying it plans to retain listings on both the New York and the Hong Kong stock exchanges. Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission added the e-commerce retailer to its list of foreign companies facing delisting for noncompliance with auditing standards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.