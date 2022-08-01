Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLP, XLY, LIND, RCL, PEP, CELH

Consumer stocks retained strength in late afternoon trading Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) gaining 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advancing 0.6%.

In company news, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) shares declined about 8% after it reported a Q2 undistributed loss of $0.59 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.71 a year earlier but wider than the Capital IQ-compiled consensus loss forecast of $0.52.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) fell about 9% after it launched an offering of up to $900 million in senior convertible notes due 2025. The cruise operator said initial buyers could buy an additional $135 million in convertible notes.

PepsiCo (PEP) will invest $550 million for an estimated 8.5% ownership stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH) as part of a long-term distribution deal between the companies. PepsiCo shares gained 1%, while Celsius advanced 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.