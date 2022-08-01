Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2022: RCL, CL, NCLH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.50% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.39%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was down more than 4% after saying it started a private offering of up to $900 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) said it has agreed to acquire three dry pet food manufacturing plants in the US from Red Collar Pet Foods for $700 million. Colgate-Palmolive was marginally higher recently.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) said its NCL unit has amended its $1 billion commitment with Apollo Global Management and extended it through March 31. Norwegian Cruise Line was recently down more than 1%.

